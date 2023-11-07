Stray showers Tuesday night; Cooler weather by Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A weak weather-maker will move across the upper Midwest on Tuesday night. Stray to isolated showers will be possible overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday.

Tonight's forecast (KTTC)

Low temperatures will drop into the lower 40s with overcast skies on Tuesday night. Stray to isolated showers will be possible throughout the overnight hours. Rainfall amounts are expected to be minor staying less than a tenth of an inch. Wind will be out of the southeast around 10-20 mph.

Wednesday's forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower 50s and upper 40s with overcast skies. A few spotty showers will be possible throughout the day. Most areas will just see a couple of sprinkles during the daytime hours. Wind will be out of the east around 5-15 mph.

Another weak frontal boundary will move through on Wednesday and Thursday which will drop temperatures down by Friday.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures will drop into the lower 40s on Friday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will return to seasonal averages on Saturday in the middle 40s. A surge of warm air moves back into the upper Midwest early next week. High temperatures will soar into the middle and upper 50s by Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 50s pretty much all of next week!

