Stray showers Tuesday night; Cooler weather by Friday

Warm temperatures return next week
By Nick Jansen
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A weak weather-maker will move across the upper Midwest on Tuesday night. Stray to isolated showers will be possible overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday.

Tonight's forecast
Tonight's forecast(KTTC)

Low temperatures will drop into the lower 40s with overcast skies on Tuesday night. Stray to isolated showers will be possible throughout the overnight hours. Rainfall amounts are expected to be minor staying less than a tenth of an inch. Wind will be out of the southeast around 10-20 mph.

Wednesday's forecast
Wednesday's forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower 50s and upper 40s with overcast skies. A few spotty showers will be possible throughout the day. Most areas will just see a couple of sprinkles during the daytime hours. Wind will be out of the east around 5-15 mph.

Another weak frontal boundary will move through on Wednesday and Thursday which will drop temperatures down by Friday.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures will drop into the lower 40s on Friday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will return to seasonal averages on Saturday in the middle 40s. A surge of warm air moves back into the upper Midwest early next week. High temperatures will soar into the middle and upper 50s by Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 50s pretty much all of next week!

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olmsted County deputy Mathew Adamson was arrested for solicitation of a minor Nov. 2, 2023.
Olmsted County deputy arrested for solicitation of a child
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
Voting Booth
Your guide to Election Day 2023 on Nov. 7
Rochester Public Schools
No School for RPS students Tuesday
RPS says it has dealt with a racial slur incident on a bus ride home on Friday, October 27.
RPS responds to alleged racial slur incident on Dakota Middle School bus

Latest News

The weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at Noon.
Seasonably cool this week with some shower chances; Warmer weather next week
The weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at Noon.
Ted's Tuesday Noon Weather
The weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Cloudy and cool today; Midweek showers possible
The weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Ted's Tuesday Morning Weather