RPD: Two arrested in Rochester after large fight, gunshots

(KTTC)
By Michael Oder
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester police have arrested two teenagers after they say a large fight broke out Monday night.

According to the department, a 16-year-old juvenile and Timberland Von, 18, were arrested and face charges. The juvenile is facing felony 2nd degree riot armed with a dangerous weapon, felony reckless discharge of a firearm, felony possession of a weapon, person under 18, gross misdemeanor 3rd degree riot, misdemeanor 5th degree assault, misdemeanor disorderly conduct brawling. Von is being charged with felony 2nd degree riot armed with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor disorderly conduct brawling.

Investigators said officers were called to a large fight and reports of gunshots on Park Lane SE around 7:20 p.m. Monday. Officers said there were 20-30 teens fighting when a male fire a gun above the crowd then fled the scene in a red car. Officers located the vehicle at a home on 9th Ave SE.

A search warrant was executed on the home on 9th Ave. SE. Officers found four handguns, and what appear to be three ghost guns with no serial numbers.

No one was hurt when shots were fired.

