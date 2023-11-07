Navigating nutrition trends with a Hy-Vee registered dietitian

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Alea Lester Fite is a registered dietitian with Hy-Vee. She joined Midwest Access Tuesday to share some nutrition trends, what works and what doesn’t.

Here is the recipe for the cottage cheese breakfast bowl:

It serves two.

All you need:

4 cups Hy-Vee large curd 4% milkfat cottage cheese

1 cup Hy-Vee Short Cuts triple berry blend

½ cup Good Graces gluten-free Oats & Honey Protein Granola

2 tbsp Hy-Vee natural sliced almonds

2 tbsp Hy-Vee honey

Fresh mint, for garnish

All do you:

- Divide cottage cheese between 2 serving bowls. Arrange berries, granola and almonds on top. Drizzle with honey. Garnish with mint leaves, if desired.

Here is another option for you to better your everyday nutrition.

On-Demand Freezer Meal Prep Workshop: Free up time in your week by prepping ahead in this virtual class. In under an hour, prepare 5 freezer meals to feed 4-6 people. Stock your freezer with wholesome freezer meals! Registration includes a link to Aisles Online with all the ingredients grouped together so you can easily shop for everything you need. For the complete menu, and upcoming class schedule and to register head here.

