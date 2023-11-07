Man with gun arrested in park near US Capitol

The U.S Capitol is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The U.S Capitol is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man with a gun was arrested near the U.S. Capitol Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The man was in a park outside Senate office buildings and across from Washington’s Union Station when he was arrested, the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Officers said they did not believe there was an “ongoing threat.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olmsted County deputy Mathew Adamson was arrested for solicitation of a minor Nov. 2, 2023.
Olmsted County deputy arrested for solicitation of a child
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
Voting Booth
Your guide to Election Day 2023 on Nov. 7
Rochester Public Schools
No School for RPS students Tuesday
RPS says it has dealt with a racial slur incident on a bus ride home on Friday, October 27.
RPS responds to alleged racial slur incident on Dakota Middle School bus

Latest News

Israelis gathered and lit candles in Tel Aviv on Monday, November 6, 2023, to remember those...
Israeli military says its ground forces are battling Hamas ‘in the depths’ of Gaza City
KTTC News Now
KTTC News Now
Why Valley Fever could eventually impact more people across the Western US
Why Valley Fever could eventually impact more people across the Western US
Listening to America – Cancer Clinical Trials
Listening to America – Cancer Clinical Trials