Lake Mills teacher being investigated for professional misconduct

Lake Mills Community School
Lake Mills Community School(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE MILLS, Iowa (KTTC) – A secondary teacher in the Lake Mills Community School District is on administrative leave after an allegation of professional misconduct.

Local law enforcement is investigating the reported conduct.

Superintendent Chris Rogne says the reported conduct is a violation of the district’s school board policy and the Iowa Code of Professional Conduct and Ethics.

“I can certainly understand the concerns you may have upon hearing about this,” Rogne said. “While I’m not at liberty to provide specific information, what I can tell you is that student safety is our highest priority, and we thoroughly investigate any report that raises a concern about the conduct of a staff member.”

Rogne said the district will collaborate with local law enforcement to ensure a thorough investigation.

The district can’t share further information due to privacy concerns but will update the community as it can during the coming days.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olmsted County deputy Mathew Adamson was arrested for solicitation of a minor Nov. 2, 2023.
Olmsted County deputy arrested for solicitation of a child
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
Voting Booth
Your guide to Election Day 2023 on Nov. 7
Rochester Public Schools
No School for RPS students Tuesday
RPS says it has dealt with a racial slur incident on a bus ride home on Friday, October 27.
RPS responds to alleged racial slur incident on Dakota Middle School bus

Latest News

High ranking for Hormel Foods when it comes to employment for veterans
Repeated shoplifting incidents prompt changes for Rochester business
Repeated shoplifting incidents prompt changes for Rochester business
04/2023
Walz, DEED, announce $10 million in investments for small businesses
Cannabis Ordinance