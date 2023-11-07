Lake Mills teacher being investigated for professional misconduct

LAKE MILLS, Iowa (KTTC) – A secondary teacher in the Lake Mills Community School District is on administrative leave after an allegation of professional misconduct.

Local law enforcement is investigating the reported conduct.

Superintendent Chris Rogne says the reported conduct is a violation of the district’s school board policy and the Iowa Code of Professional Conduct and Ethics.

“I can certainly understand the concerns you may have upon hearing about this,” Rogne said. “While I’m not at liberty to provide specific information, what I can tell you is that student safety is our highest priority, and we thoroughly investigate any report that raises a concern about the conduct of a staff member.”

Rogne said the district will collaborate with local law enforcement to ensure a thorough investigation.

The district can’t share further information due to privacy concerns but will update the community as it can during the coming days.

