‘Girls on the Run’ looks to get more people involved, 5 K in Rochester Nov. 11

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Girls on the Run has a 5K in Rochester on November 11. It starts at 9 a.m.

Girls on the Run is looking to get more girls involved and more coaches are always welcome. Coaches and an athlete joined Midwest Access on Monday.

“Each season comes to an end with a celebratory 5K. This closing event gives program participants of all abilities a tangible sense of accomplishment. Crossing the finish line instills confidence through completion and is a joyful moment program participants always remember! Everyone in our program receives a commemorative medal to celebrate this incredible achievement.” - Girls on the Run

