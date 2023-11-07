Free Hepatitis C testing event in Mason City

Hepatitis C (Source: STOCK IMAGE)
By KTTC Staff
Updated: 52 minutes ago
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – CG Public Health in Mason City wants to help save lives in northeast Iowa.

It is holding a two-day Hepatitis C testing event for baby boomers and people considered high-risk.

Hepatitis C is an infection that attacks the liver and leads to liver damage, cirrhosis, and even liver cancer. Most people with hepatitis C do not know they are infected.

“Hepatitis C can be treated and cured,” said Sam Severson, RN Disease Prevention Specialist at CG Public Health. “If left undetected or untreated, the damage to the liver can be serious. We are really hoping that eligible people in our county will take advantage of this testing opportunity.”

Free testing takes place Tuesday, November 7, and Thursday, November 9, from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at CG Public Health.

Appointments are required. You can schedule yours online.

To learn more about Hepatitis C, click here.

