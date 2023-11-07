Festival of Trees in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Festival of Trees opening night gala is November 21. General admission can check out the trees at the Kahler Grand Hotel in Rochester November 24-26.

The event supports Hiawatha Homes. This is the 38th year of the event! There will be more than 90 decorated trees.

This year’s festival will include an Opening Night Gala, children’s activities, photos with Santa, a silent auction, and much more.

