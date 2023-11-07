Cloudy and cool today; Midweek showers possible

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have a gray and typically cool early November day ahead of us as a storm system approaches from the west. Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 40s and a cool easterly breeze that will keep wind chill levels in the upper 30s and low 40s.

A few isolated showers will develop late in the evening, spreading across the map during the overnight hours. Low temperatures tonight will be in the low 40s with a brisk easterly breeze.

A few stray rain showers will be possible during the day tomorrow as the storm system brushes past our local area to the south. High temperatures tomorrow will be around 50 degrees with a light northwest breeze.

Expect abundant sunshine on Thursday as the midweek storm system quickly pulls away to the east. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s with a gusty west wind adding an extra chill, at times reaching 40 miles per hour.

Friday will be bright and chilly, but a bit less windy. Under a partly sunny sky, we’ll have high temperatures in the low 40s and a slight northwest breeze.

We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine over the weekend and temperatures will warm from the mid-40s on Saturday to the low 50s on Sunday. Expect gusty south winds on Sunday as warm air builds northward in a minor shift in our weather pattern.

The upcoming week will be bright and mild as the jet stream pushes northward, allowing warm air from the heart of the country to build northward. High temperatures will be in the low and mid-50s throughout the next week.

