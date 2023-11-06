Your guide to Election Day 2023 on Nov. 7

(KTTC) – Election Day is November 7, 2023 and several issues are on the ballot for multiple areas of Southeast Minnesota and Northern Iowa this election cycle.

For Rochester voters, two questions are on the ballot this year.

The City of Rochester is asking voters to extend the city’s half-percent sales tax to invest $205 million for street projects, flood control, water quality work, an economic vitality fund, and a new regional sports and recreation complex. To learn more, click here This sales tax has existed in Rochester since 1983. It was a way for the city to save up money for Rochester’s flood mitigation costs after the 1978 flood ravaged the city. The tax was most recently extended in 2012. If passed, the sales tax would be extended for a maximum of 24 years or until the projects are repaid, whichever comes first. The City estimates that bonds for financing the projects could be paid within 17 years by the local sales tax.

Rochester Public Schools is asking the voters for $10.15 million annually for 10 years. If approved, the money would see $7 million freed up from the general fund being used for technology, as well as an additional $3 million per year to maximize technology use and support the financial plan. To learn more, click here

For Stewartville voters, the school district is again asking voters two ballot questions. If approved, a $62 million bond would be issued for the school district.

Question 1 would call for $55,670,000 for acquiring and improving school sites, which would include building a new K-2 school, as well as improvements throughout the district to existing buildings.

Question 2 can only pass if Question 1 passes . To learn more, click Question 2 would call for $7,250,000 to construct a second athletic court at the new proposed K-2 school, a new community fitness center and weight room at the high school and renovating the middle school weight room into a classroom.. To learn more, click here

Lewiston-Altura voters will see three questions on their ballots this year from the school district.

Question 1 would increase the tax levy by raising the amount of funding from $52 a student to $760. The levy would be applicable for ten years.

Question 2, if approved, would see infrastructure upgrades to the elementary and high schools including upgrades to electrical, plumbing, security, fire alarm systems, new playground equipment at the elementary school, new flooring in the main gym at the high school, new C-gym bleachers, a new bus garage with adequate space and much more.

Question 3 asks for additional funds to renovate the existing B-Gym in the high school into an auditorium with a capacity of 400, convert old locker rooms into auditorium support space and build a new gymnasium with 2 full size practice courts, locker rooms, a lobby, restrooms and concessions. To learn more, click here

Grand Meadow voters will have two questions on the ballot.

Question 1 seeks taxpayer support for updates to the current heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, along with the exterior resurfacing of the school’s unique dome structures totaling $2.3 million.

Question 2 can only pass if Question 1 passes . To learn more, click Question 2 would fund a building addition for career tech education and allow for the remodeling of the existing early learning space, totaling $2.6 million.. To learn more, click here

Spring Grove voters will be asked two questions Tuesday.

Question 1 would carry a price tag of $12.195 million. School leaders say that money would be used for six project areas: updates to old building systems, window and roof replacements, expanded kitchen and cafeteria spaces, additional art room space, updates to the high school woodshop and renovations to restrooms and locker rooms.

Question 2 can only pass if Question 1 passes . To learn more, click Question 2 would cost $4.1 million to build a new career and technical education lab in the school’s existing courtyard.. To learn more, click here

Wabasha-Kellogg school leaders are asking for an additional $16.2 million from district taxpayers via one question on Tuesday’s ballot.

The question includes proposed projects in six areas: updates and replacements to current building infrastructure and systems, improvements to the present career and technical education labs, renovations to the existing high school science rooms, construction of a secure main building entrance, updates to restrooms, and renovations to high school classrooms and the school’s media center. To learn more, click here

For Minnesota voters, click here to find your polling place. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Charles City, Iowa voters will see one question on the ballot to the tune of $28.5 million.

If approved, the money would go towards safety and security upgrades, improving spaces to enhance the educational environment for students, revitalizing outdated circles and special needs area and add an 800-seat auditorium to the building. To learn more, click here

For Iowa voters, click here to find your polling place. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

