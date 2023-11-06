Winter Driving Preps with Mike Dougherty

A MnDOT plow clears snow from I-35 between Mahtowa and Barnum around 9:15 a.m. Sunday.
A MnDOT plow clears snow from I-35 between Mahtowa and Barnum around 9:15 a.m. Sunday.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mike Dougherty stops by to chat about Winter Driving Preps.

When there’s a significant snow event in southeast Minnesota, MnDOT will typically send out its 104 snowplows across the 11-county district it serves.

Those snowplow operators will be working 12-hour shifts, typically midnight to noon and noon to midnight.

If you’re interested, you can call 507-316-5216 or go online to https://mn.gov/mmb/careers/.

A good resource for knowing what conditions are like on the roads in Minnesota is the road conditions map https://www.511mn.org, which can give you road conditions, weather updates, highlight crashes and provide visuals through traffic cameras and snowplow cameras.

