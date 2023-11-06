Windy and mild today; Seasonally cool days are ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The mild weather we enjoyed over the weekend is hanging around to start the workweek today, even as a weak cold front moves through the region. Expect breaks of sunshine this afternoon, with temperatures slowly falling through the 50s across the area in the wake of that frontal passage. Winds from the west and northwest will reach 35 miles per hour until late this afternoon, adding an extra chill.

Temperatures will slowly fall through the 40s in the evening and the low 30s overnight under partly cloudy skies with light northwest winds.

Tuesday will be seasonably cool, but still generally pleasant. We’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 40s and a cool easterly breeze.

Clouds will thicken Tuesday evening and light rain showers will develop early on Wednesday. There will be a chance of brief, light showers during the day with a cool easterly breeze, and high temperatures will be around 50 degrees.

Thursday will be a bright and sunny, but rather windy day. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s, but it will feel a bit cooler than that because of a gusty northwest breeze, generated by the departing storm system.

After a bright and chilly Friday featuring highs in the low 40s, sunshine will stick around for most of the upcoming weekend. High temperatures will be in the low 40s on Saturday and then the upper 40s on Sunday as warmer air slowly builds northward into the region.

The jet stream will push northward by the end of the weekend, allowing a warmer air mass to build into the region for the upcoming week. Expect high temps in the 50s in the long term, several degrees warmer than the seasonal average. (KTTC)

