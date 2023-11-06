Windy and mild today; Seasonal temps and few rain chances are ahead this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The mild weather we enjoyed over the weekend is hanging around to start the workweek today, even as a weak cold front moves through the region. There will be more than enough sunshine to offset the slightly cooler air flowing into the area, so temperatures will move up a few degrees heading into the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s today, about ten degrees above the seasonal average. A gusty west wind will reach 30 miles per hour at times adding a slight chill to the air, however.

As a second cold front moves through the area this evening, a few clouds will pass through the Upper Mississippi Valley, and temperatures will slowly fall through the 40s in the evening and the low 30s overnight with light northwest winds.

Tuesday will be seasonably cool, but still generally pleasant. We’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 40s and a cool easterly breeze.

Clouds will thicken Tuesday evening and light rain showers will develop early on Wednesday. There will be a chance of brief, light showers during the day with a cool easterly breeze, and high temperatures will be around 50 degrees.

Thursday will be a bright and sunny, but rather windy day. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s, but it will feel a bit cooler than that because of a gusty northwest breeze, generated by the departing storm system.

After a bright and chilly Friday featuring highs in the low 40s, sunshine will stick around for most of the upcoming weekend. High temperatures will be in the low 40s on Saturday and then the upper 40s on Sunday as warmer air slowly builds northward into the region.

