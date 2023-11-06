Windy conditions continue overnight, tomorrow

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The new week started on a high note with above temperatures across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa today. High temperatures were in the upper 50s and lower 60s across the region. Rochester saw a high temperature of 58 degrees, which is 11 degrees above the normal! The good news is that this week we will continue to be warm with above-average temperatures. The not-so-good news is that we have slight chances for rain in the forecast for midweek.

High Temperatures (KTTC)

However, conditions were quite breezy today with southern winds ranging from 15-30 mph and gusts into the upper 20s and lower 30s. The breezy conditions will continue through the overnight hours and tomorrow afternoon. Overnight and on Monday we will have western winds at 15-20 mph and gusts nearing the low 30s. Monday will also have sunshine in the forecast with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Towards the late afternoon and early evening hours, the winds slowly will die down.

Wind Gust Planner (KTTC)

This week stray rain chances are in the forecast for late Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Tuesday night holds the chance for light rain or sprinkles while Wednesday’s forecast has stray showers. Temperatures will continue to be warm through this week until we get to the tail end of it.

Temp Trend (KTTC)

Enjoy the warmer temperatures this week!

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.