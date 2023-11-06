RPT offers free rides for voters on Election Day

RPT offers free rides for voters
RPT offers free rides for voters(KTTC)
By Charles Kelley
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Transit (RPT) is offering free rides on Election Day, November 4, to make it easier for voters to get to the polls. No fare will be charged if voters tell the driver they are on the way to cast a vote.

Polls open at 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Free rides start one hour before polls open and continue until one hour after polls close.

“In order to the take advantage, a person could go to the Secretary of State website and find their polling place,” Nick Lemmer, City of Rochester communications and engagement coordinator, said. “Then go to rptride.com and see if there are any routes in their neighborhood that go by the local polling station.”

RPT said it invites the community to try this safe and convenient public transit.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olmsted County deputy Mathew Adamson was arrested for solicitation of a minor Nov. 2, 2023.
Olmsted County deputy arrested for solicitation of a child
La Quinta hotel
Rochester woman gives CPR to girl suffering from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at hotel
Rochester Public Schools
No School for RPS students Tuesday
Authorities in Oregon say two women are under arrest after one of them was found attempting to...
Woman arrested after crawling into McDonald’s drive-thru window, threatening workers
Congestion in SW MN
Southwest Minnesota’s electric grid experiences severe congestion from renewable energy

Latest News

RPS says it has dealt with a racial slur incident on a bus ride home on Friday, October 27.
RPS responds to alleged racial slur incident on Dakota Middle School bus
A MnDOT plow clears snow from I-35 between Mahtowa and Barnum around 9:15 a.m. Sunday.
Winter Driving Preps with Mike Dougherty
Operation Green Light to honor veterans
Olmsted County asks residents to join “Operation Green Light” in support of Veterans Day
Rochester Public Transit is offering free rides to polling places on Election Day.
Rochester Public Transit offering free rides to polling places Tuesday
Lime Scooters will be collected this week for the winter season.
Lime services pause for winter this week in Rochester