RPT offers free rides for voters on Election Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Transit (RPT) is offering free rides on Election Day, November 4, to make it easier for voters to get to the polls. No fare will be charged if voters tell the driver they are on the way to cast a vote.

Polls open at 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Free rides start one hour before polls open and continue until one hour after polls close.

“In order to the take advantage, a person could go to the Secretary of State website and find their polling place,” Nick Lemmer, City of Rochester communications and engagement coordinator, said. “Then go to rptride.com and see if there are any routes in their neighborhood that go by the local polling station.”

RPT said it invites the community to try this safe and convenient public transit.

