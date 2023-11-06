RPS responds to alleged racial slur incident on Dakota Middle School bus

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Schools (RPS) says it has taken steps to deal with an alleged racial slur incident that took place on a school bus going home from Dakota Middle School Friday, October 27.

According to the district, students on the bus were allegedly using a racial slur that can be described as “the N-word.” The bus driver, in response to the kids, allegedly repeated the full word to the students when asking them why it was acceptable to use the word.

RPS says school leaders have reviewed the video and the students involved have since met with school staff to discuss why the use of the term is inappropriate in school or on school transportation.

First Student is the company that provides transportation services for the district and employs the driver involved. According to RPS, First Student is conducting its own investigation and has allegedly imposed disciplinary consequences on the driver for using the term.

In a statement, RPS said, “Rochester Public Schools regards the use of that term as inappropriate in any way and in any setting within the school district or on the buses that transport our students to and from school. That is true for both students and adults.”

