Rochester Public Transit offering free rides to polling places Tuesday

Rochester Public Transit is offering free rides to polling places on Election Day.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Transit (RPT) is offering free rides to anyone using public transit to travel to their polling place Tuesday.

Riders on their way to the polls on Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 7, simply need to tell the driver they are on their way to the polls to cast a vote and no fare will be charged for the ride.

Polling places in town are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. RPT says the free rides will be available from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. to ensure people get to and from the polls.

To find your polling location, click here. To review bus routes and download a schedule, click here.

To read KTTC’s 2023 Election Guide, which talks about what is on your ballot, click here.

