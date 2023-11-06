Quiet & seasonal temperatures; Warmth continues next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our warm stretch of weather will continue over the next several weeks. Highs could reach nearly 10-15 degrees above average through late next week.

Temperature trend (KTTC)

Highs this week will be in the 40s and low 50s. We’ll see a drop in temperatures by Thursday. Highs will drop into the lower 40s on Friday and Saturday. Warmer temperatures will return to the region by early next week.

8-14 day temperature outlook (KTTC)

The Climate Prediction Center has an 80-90% chance of above-average temperatures from November 14th through 20th.

Late season warmth (KTTC)

What do the above-average temperatures look like? Highs could be around 10-15 degrees above average. Current forecast highs are expected to be around 52-55 degrees across the region. The average last 50-degree day in Rochester is November 22nd. So the 50s in mid-November aren’t uncommon.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

