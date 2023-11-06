Quiet & seasonal temperatures; Warmth continues next week
Highs in the mid-50s next week
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our warm stretch of weather will continue over the next several weeks. Highs could reach nearly 10-15 degrees above average through late next week.
Highs this week will be in the 40s and low 50s. We’ll see a drop in temperatures by Thursday. Highs will drop into the lower 40s on Friday and Saturday. Warmer temperatures will return to the region by early next week.
The Climate Prediction Center has an 80-90% chance of above-average temperatures from November 14th through 20th.
What do the above-average temperatures look like? Highs could be around 10-15 degrees above average. Current forecast highs are expected to be around 52-55 degrees across the region. The average last 50-degree day in Rochester is November 22nd. So the 50s in mid-November aren’t uncommon.
Nick
