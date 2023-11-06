People enjoying above average seasonal temperatures

By Charles Kelley
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC’s First Alert Weather team said Rochester saw above average seasonal temperatures Monday, and many took advantage, whether it was playing pickleball at Cook Park or playing golf at Soldiers Field.

“The weather is perfect, it’s really nice to our here,” Jim Wuebker, a golfer, said. “I actually like it better than when it’s 85 or 90 in the summertime.”

The weather team said high temperatures will cool a bit later this week but will be warmer than usual the next couple of weeks.

