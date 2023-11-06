Olmsted County deputy arrested for solicitation of a child

Olmsted County deputy Mathew Adamson was arrested for solicitation of a minor Nov. 2, 2023.
Olmsted County deputy Mathew Adamson was arrested for solicitation of a minor Nov. 2, 2023.(KTTC)
By Michael Oder
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A deputy with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is on paid administrative leave after being arrested and charged with three counts of sex crimes against a child.

Mathew Richard Adamson, 44, is being charged with prostitution - hire/offers/agree to hire; individual under age 14, solicitation of a child through electronic communication, and engaging in electronic communications relating or describing sexual conduct with child. Court documents show on Nov. 1, an online undercover detective posing as a 13-year-old girl engaged in a conversation with Adamson where he would buy the girl alcohol in exchange for sex. The conversation continued into Nov. 2, according to court documents.

Investigators said Adamson engaged in a second conversation with another undercover officer from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension posing as a 14-year-old girl while he was talking the first undercover officer. In that conversation, court documents reveal Adamson sent photos of his face and work boots to the undercover officer. The photos appear to have been taken in an Olmsted County courtroom, court documents said.

Investigators said Adamson agreed to meet with the 13-year-old on Nov. 2. Court documents show investigators watched Adamson leave his job at 6:30 p.m. at the Olmsted County Work Release Center and travel to an agreed upon location. According to court documents, Adamson called out to a decoy setup by law enforcement using the online persona the undercover officer used in their conversations.

Adamson was arrested and taken into custody. He is facing a $100,000 unconditional bond and a $10,000 conditional bond.

His next court hearing is set for Nov. 14.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Quinta hotel
Rochester woman gives CPR to girl suffering from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at hotel
Authorities in Oregon say two women are under arrest after one of them was found attempting to...
Woman arrested after crawling into McDonald’s drive-thru window, threatening workers
Congestion in SW MN
Southwest Minnesota’s electric grid experiences severe congestion from renewable energy
La Quinta hotel
Four transported to hospital after possible carbon monoxide, chlorine leak at Rochester hotel
Black Bear
Zollman Zoo’s Black Bear dies

Latest News

According to Waseca officials, the suspect is described as a skinny, tall white male in his...
Waseca police look for impersonator
You may notice some smoke in the air starting Monday if you live in northwest Rochester.
Controlled burns to take place in Northwest Rochester
Controlled burns to take place in Northwest Rochester
Rochester Public Schools
No School for RPS students Tuesday