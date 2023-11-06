Olmsted County deputy arrested for solicitation of a child

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A deputy with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is on paid administrative leave after being arrested and charged with three counts of sex crimes against a child.

Mathew Richard Adamson, 44, is being charged with prostitution - hire/offers/agree to hire; individual under age 14, solicitation of a child through electronic communication, and engaging in electronic communications relating or describing sexual conduct with child. Court documents show on Nov. 1, an online undercover detective posing as a 13-year-old girl engaged in a conversation with Adamson where he would buy the girl alcohol in exchange for sex. The conversation continued into Nov. 2, according to court documents.

Investigators said Adamson engaged in a second conversation with another undercover officer from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension posing as a 14-year-old girl while he was talking the first undercover officer. In that conversation, court documents reveal Adamson sent photos of his face and work boots to the undercover officer. The photos appear to have been taken in an Olmsted County courtroom, court documents said.

Investigators said Adamson agreed to meet with the 13-year-old on Nov. 2. Court documents show investigators watched Adamson leave his job at 6:30 p.m. at the Olmsted County Work Release Center and travel to an agreed upon location. According to court documents, Adamson called out to a decoy setup by law enforcement using the online persona the undercover officer used in their conversations.

Adamson was arrested and taken into custody. He is facing a $100,000 unconditional bond and a $10,000 conditional bond.

His next court hearing is set for Nov. 14.

