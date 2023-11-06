Olmsted County asks residents to join “Operation Green Light” in support of Veterans Day

OLMSTED COUNTY (KTTC) – Olmsted County is asking residents to join the county in participating in “Operation Green Light” in honor of the approaching Veterans Day holiday.

Beginning Monday November 6 through Sunday, November 12, the lights in the Government Center rotunda will be lit green to honor veterans.

The county says there are several ways you can help get involved or support veterans in the community:

Expressing your gratitude for veterans with a simple “thank you for your service” which can make a difference and show veterans their sacrifices are valued

Attending Veterans Day events including: Free breakfast and a Veterans Day program on November 11, 2023, at the Rochester International Event Center. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 10 a.m., followed by a program from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Speakers include State Senator Carla Nelson, Army veteran Chad Stowers as the emcee, and singer Brad Boice. The 2023 Veterans Day Jamboree is on November 10-11, 2023, at the Tradition Veterans Complex in Hastings. There will be food trucks, a beer garden, bonfire, interactive games for kids, live music, a raffle, online auction, special appearances and more. The event is family friendly but will be outdoors.

Volunteer for veterans which can include places such as veterans’ hospitals, VA clinics, and military support groups

Adding a green light to your house either inside or outside to show support for veterans.

For more information about veterans resources in the county, click here.

