Olmsted County asks residents to join “Operation Green Light” in support of Veterans Day

Operation Green Light to honor veterans
Operation Green Light to honor veterans
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLMSTED COUNTY (KTTC) – Olmsted County is asking residents to join the county in participating in “Operation Green Light” in honor of the approaching Veterans Day holiday.

Beginning Monday November 6 through Sunday, November 12, the lights in the Government Center rotunda will be lit green to honor veterans.

The county says there are several ways you can help get involved or support veterans in the community:

  • Expressing your gratitude for veterans with a simple “thank you for your service” which can make a difference and show veterans their sacrifices are valued
  • Attending Veterans Day events including:
    • Free breakfast and a Veterans Day program on November 11, 2023, at the Rochester International Event Center. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 10 a.m., followed by a program from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Speakers include State Senator Carla Nelson, Army veteran Chad Stowers as the emcee, and singer Brad Boice.
    • The 2023 Veterans Day Jamboree is on November 10-11, 2023, at the Tradition Veterans Complex in Hastings. There will be food trucks, a beer garden, bonfire, interactive games for kids, live music, a raffle, online auction, special appearances and more. The event is family friendly but will be outdoors.
  • Volunteer for veterans which can include places such as veterans’ hospitals, VA clinics, and military support groups
  • Adding a green light to your house either inside or outside to show support for veterans.

For more information about veterans resources in the county, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olmsted County deputy Mathew Adamson was arrested for solicitation of a minor Nov. 2, 2023.
Olmsted County deputy arrested for solicitation of a child
La Quinta hotel
Rochester woman gives CPR to girl suffering from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at hotel
Rochester Public Schools
No School for RPS students Tuesday
Authorities in Oregon say two women are under arrest after one of them was found attempting to...
Woman arrested after crawling into McDonald’s drive-thru window, threatening workers
Congestion in SW MN
Southwest Minnesota’s electric grid experiences severe congestion from renewable energy

Latest News

Rochester Public Transit is offering free rides to polling places on Election Day.
Rochester Public Transit offering free rides to polling places Tuesday
Lime Scooters will be collected this week for the winter season.
Lime services pause for winter this week in Rochester
Voting Booth
Your guide to Election Day 2023 on Nov. 7
Olmsted County deputy Mathew Adamson was arrested for solicitation of a minor Nov. 2, 2023.
Olmsted County deputy arrested for solicitation of a child