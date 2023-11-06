Lime services pause for winter this week in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Lime e-bikes and electric scooters are being collected this week and will be stored for the upcoming winter season, according to the City of Rochester.

The city says anyone who uses these services should plan accordingly and secure other means of transportation.

From April 10 to October 17, there were 94,116 rides in Rochester, averaging about 1.5 miles each. Rochester riders rode 114,185 miles in total.

According to the city, people who used Lime over a personal vehicle saved around 133,000 pounds of CO2 in 2023.

The city says Lime e-bikes and electric scooters will return to Rochester in spring 2024.

