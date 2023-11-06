Fire officials stress importance of quick response to carbon monoxide incident at Rochester hotel

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Fire Department credits its mobile carbon monoxide detectors when it came to quickly discovering a leak Saturday that sent four people to the hospital.

According to Rochester Police Department, crews responded to what was coded as a medical call at La Quinta at 4353 Canal Pl SE. Dispatch received a report at 11:20 a.m. of people experiencing various symptoms after swimming in the pool. The building was evacuated, and authorities discovered the source of the carbon monoxide came from a gas-burning appliance near the pool area.

RFD crews investigated the pool area with monitors and noted highly elevated carbon monoxide levels were present in the pool area. Gas utilities were secured to the building to prevent further production of carbon monoxide into the building. Minnesota Energy Resources was called in to verify the origin of the leak. Large positive pressure ventilation fans were used to rid the structure of the dangerous atmosphere.

Rochester Fire Captain Caleb Feine said every firefighter has a mobile carbon monoxide detector on their gear.

“If this goes off and alerts us that carbon monoxide may be present, get our more specific, bigger monitors out and they will help verify the readings we are getting and we can determine if there’s a problem from there,” Feine said.

Feine said carbon monoxide is dangerous because it doesn’t have an odor or taste, and its presence can only be found with a detector. He explained symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning can mimic flu symptoms.

“There’s flushed, red skin, dizziness, confusion, chest pain and vomiting,” Feine said. “It’s different for everyone, depending on how long they have been in the atmosphere.”

He said the situation on Saturday was very serious but could’ve been worse.

“They called and they realized there was an issue,” he said. “We caught the issue. It could’ve been worse, but we got there in the right amount of time.”

Minnesota Department of Health data shows an average of 400 people die of carbon monoxide poisoning every year, and 14 die in Minnesota every year.

According to the Minnesota State Fire Code, hotels are required to have CO detection either inside each room or within 10 feet of a room that is not heated by a forced air furnace. State fire code also allows for a detector or alarm. It’s not required in the pool area, though. It is also a Minnesota state law that every private residence has one.

Feine said if someone is unsure their house is secure, RFD can stop by their house and check to make sure everything is working correctly free of charge.

The current condition of the four victims is currently unknown. Feine said more information is expected to be released soon. Calls to Wyndham, the owner of La Quinta have not been returned.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.