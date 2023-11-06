Dodge County Sheriff gets tased for a good cause

HAYFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) – Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose put himself on the line Sunday night and got tased for five seconds – all for a good cause.

The Sheriff’s Office hosted a fundraising silent auction last weekend to support its dispatch supervisor Dawn Frieberg’s cancer treatment costs.

With only 35 minutes left for the end of the auction on that day, Deputy Chris Purdue suggested Sheriff Rose to get tased as that could help the office raise more money.

With that, Sheriff Rose offered to get tased if the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office can raise more than $5,000 within the 35 minutes – and they did.

The Sheriff’s Office ended up raising more than $7,000 and he accepted the challenge.

Sheriff Rose said the taser was painful, but it was worth it.

”Things are tough for a lot of people this time of the year. First to raise $17,000 over such a short period of time is absolutely incredible, but it goes to show how much the public not only recognizes and appreicates law enforcement but hopefully it is a renewed appreciation of our dispatchers.”

All proceeds from the fundraising efforts will go to the Dispatch Supervisor’s medical and living expenses while out of work.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.