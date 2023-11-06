Dodge County Sheriff gets tased for a good cause

Dodge County Sheriff gets tased for a good cause
Dodge County Sheriff gets tased for a good cause(KTTC)
By Eric Min
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) – Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose put himself on the line Sunday night and got tased for five seconds – all for a good cause.

The Sheriff’s Office hosted a fundraising silent auction last weekend to support its dispatch supervisor Dawn Frieberg’s cancer treatment costs.

With only 35 minutes left for the end of the auction on that day, Deputy Chris Purdue suggested Sheriff Rose to get tased as that could help the office raise more money.

With that, Sheriff Rose offered to get tased if the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office can raise more than $5,000 within the 35 minutes – and they did.

The Sheriff’s Office ended up raising more than $7,000 and he accepted the challenge.

Sheriff Rose said the taser was painful, but it was worth it.

”Things are tough for a lot of people this time of the year. First to raise $17,000 over such a short period of time is absolutely incredible, but it goes to show how much the public not only recognizes and appreicates law enforcement but hopefully it is a renewed appreciation of our dispatchers.”

Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose

All proceeds from the fundraising efforts will go to the Dispatch Supervisor’s medical and living expenses while out of work.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Quinta hotel
Rochester woman gives CPR to girl suffering from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at hotel
Black Bear
Zollman Zoo’s Black Bear dies
La Quinta hotel
Four transported to hospital after possible carbon monoxide, chlorine leak at Rochester hotel
Authorities in Oregon say two women are under arrest after one of them was found attempting to...
Woman arrested after crawling into McDonald’s drive-thru window, threatening workers
DST or Standard Time
Daylight Saving or Standard Time?

Latest News

Townsend Shows hosts one of two last vintage flea market shows for 2023
Townsend Shows hosts one of two last vintage flea market shows for 2023
EA Therapeutic Health hosts 2nd annual ‘Paddles & Pints’ fundraiser
EA Therapeutic Health hosts 2nd annual ‘Paddles & Pints’ fundraiser
Reynolds expected to endorse DeSantis on Monday
Reynolds expected to endorse DeSantis on Monday
Congestion in SW MN
Southwest Minnesota’s electric grid experiences severe congestion from renewable energy