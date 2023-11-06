Controlled burns to take place in Northwest Rochester

By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – You may notice some smoke in the air starting Monday if you live in northwest Rochester.

That is because there are controlled burns planned for the area.

The Rochester Fire Department and Rochester’s Parks and Rec Department are doing “grass and prairie maintenance.”

It’s happening at Prairie Crossing Park near Larkspur Parkway northwest.

These types of controlled burns are in areas that do not normally get mowed during the summer months.

Benefits include warming the soil to help increase new grass growth, getting rid of invasive species and insects and reducing the risk of uncontrolled fires.

The activity also provides a good training opportunity for the fire department.

Burns will take place throughout this week.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Quinta hotel
Rochester woman gives CPR to girl suffering from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at hotel
Authorities in Oregon say two women are under arrest after one of them was found attempting to...
Woman arrested after crawling into McDonald’s drive-thru window, threatening workers
Congestion in SW MN
Southwest Minnesota’s electric grid experiences severe congestion from renewable energy
La Quinta hotel
Four transported to hospital after possible carbon monoxide, chlorine leak at Rochester hotel
Black Bear
Zollman Zoo’s Black Bear dies

Latest News

You may notice some smoke in the air starting Monday if you live in northwest Rochester.
Controlled burns to take place in Northwest Rochester
Rochester Public Schools
No School for RPS students Tuesday
Dodge County Sheriff gets tased for a good cause
Dodge County Sheriff gets tased for a good cause
Townsend Shows hosts one of two last vintage flea market shows for 2023
Townsend Shows hosts one of two last vintage flea market shows for 2023