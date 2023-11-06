Controlled burns to take place in Northwest Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – You may notice some smoke in the air starting Monday if you live in northwest Rochester.

That is because there are controlled burns planned for the area.

The Rochester Fire Department and Rochester’s Parks and Rec Department are doing “grass and prairie maintenance.”

It’s happening at Prairie Crossing Park near Larkspur Parkway northwest.

These types of controlled burns are in areas that do not normally get mowed during the summer months.

Benefits include warming the soil to help increase new grass growth, getting rid of invasive species and insects and reducing the risk of uncontrolled fires.

The activity also provides a good training opportunity for the fire department.

Burns will take place throughout this week.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.