Townsend Shows hosts one of two last vintage flea market shows for 2023

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Townsend Shows held one of its last vintage/antique/toy shows Sunday at Graham Park in Rochester.

The shows offer a variety of collectibles ranging from old documents, stuffed animals, clocks, and toys.

“One guy just left with three big sacks full and he says, ‘I’ll see you on the 26th.’”

The final show for Townsend Shows’ 2023 season is on November 26.

