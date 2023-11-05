Rochester woman gives CPR to girl suffering from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at hotel

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester woman helped save the life of a girl after a Rochester hotel experienced a carbon monoxide leak, sending four people to the hospital Saturday.

According to Rochester Police Department, crews responded to what was coded as a medical call at La Quinta at 4353 Canal Pl SE. Dispatch received a report at 11:20 a.m. of people experiencing various symptoms after swimming in the pool. The building was evacuated for a possible chlorine or carbon monoxide leak.

Troy Donahue and his partner Cindy Clement said they were at the hotel for Donahue’s granddaughter’s first birthday party.

“I went for a walk, I went down to the pool and looked in and a couple of women were screaming,” Donahue said. “I looked and saw a child on the ground. People were running everywhere. I went and got my girlfriend. She’s a nurse at Mayo.”

Clement is a Licensed Practical Nurse at Mayo Clinic and said when she first saw the child she wasn’t breathing, and her lips were blue.

“I didn’t feel a pulse on her,” Clement said. “So, I started CPR and she came back after one minute, but she still wouldn’t wake up.”

Clement said she thought the girl had been in the pool but found out later from police that the girl had been walking around and passed out.

“My daughter was kneeling down right beside the girl, and she was tearing up,” Donahue said. “She got pretty emotional, and she said no swimming today.”

The condition of the four victims is currently unknown.

“We just hope the little girl, everyone is alright,” Donahue said.

