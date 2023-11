DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is expected to endorse Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday night. According to a post by DeSantis War Room on X formerly known as Twitter, Reynolds will be a guest at a DeSantis Rally in Des Moines on Monday night.

BIG NEWS! Gov. @KimReynoldsIA will be joining @RonDeSantis at his rally in Des Moines TOMORROW NIGHT!



Get your tickets now to cheer on DeSantis before the next debate. Doors open at 5pm! RSVP HERE: https://t.co/Ro8YZW03Cm pic.twitter.com/N4b6A9ZdGW — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) November 5, 2023

The rally is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

