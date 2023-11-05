Partly cloudy overnight; Breezy conditions for Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Sunny skies and warm temperatures were felt all across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa today. Today’s high temperature in Olmsted County was 5 degrees above average for November 4th at 53 degrees. Partly cloudy conditions will roll on through into the overnight hours with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Today's High Temperatures (KTTC)

Sunday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions as the lower-level jet stream will be situated right over us. Southern winds will be sustained ranging from 15-20 mph with gusts into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Tomorrow’s high temperature will also be above average in the mid-50s along with mostly cloudy to overcast skies.

Tomorrow Hourly (KTTC)

However, tomorrow morning we fall back as Daylight Saving ends. Even though we gain an extra hour of sleep tonight we will continue to see less daylight across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. Instead of the sun setting close to six pm tomorrow it will now set closer to 5.

Daylight Saving Ends (KTTC)

The rest of this week has stray chances for rain primarily on Tuesday night and potentially on Wednesday. I think our lower atmosphere will be dry tomorrow through Monday to eliminate stray chances of rain in the forecast for the first part of the new week.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

Enjoy the extra hour of sleep!

