EA Therapeutic Health hosts 2nd annual ‘Paddles & Pints’ fundraiser

By Eric Min
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – EA Therapeutic Health hosted its 2nd annual ‘Paddles and Pints’ fundraiser event Sunday afternoon at Chip Shots in Rochester.

The event included activities such as a pickleball tournament, a silent auction, a buffet lunch, and a Minnesota Vikings game watch party with former Vikings player, Marcus Sherels.

EA Therapeutic Health’s Founder and CEO Melanie Brennan said proceeds will go to providing health and wellness services for all children and adults living with neurological or physical health challenges.

”You put in a lot of time planning an event. It takes 3 to 6 months to put it together. It is so fun when it comes together and you have a hundred of your friends and the community coming together to have a great way to spend this Sunday afternoon playing and having fun.”

EA Therapeutic Health's Founder and CEO Melanie Brennan

You can donate to EA Therapeutic Health through their website.

