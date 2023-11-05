Beautiful Sunday; Warm temperatures continue

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures will be warm again Sunday and early next week.

Today's forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with increasing clouds throughout the day. Wind will be strong out of the southwest around 10-20 mph. Some gusts could reach near 30 mph during the late afternoon and evening. Winds will continue to be strong overnight into Monday.

Tonight's forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures Sunday night will be around 15 degrees above averages. Lows will be in the middle and upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will stray strong out of the southwest around 15-30 mph. Wind gusts could reach near 35-40 mph overnight Sunday into Monday.

Monday's forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures on Monday will stay well above average too! Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will again stay strong out of the southwest around 10-20 mph with gusts near 30-35 mph. The strong southerly flow is why temperatures will be so warm over the next two days.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures next week will be around or just above seasonal averages through Wednesday. A weak weather-maker will move into the region late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. This weather-maker will bring the chance of stray showers to the upper Midwest. Rainfall amounts are expected to be minimal. High temperatures will return to seasonal averages in the mid-40s by Thursday and Friday.

Long-term temperatures for the following week could return to the lower and middle 50s!

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.