Sports Extra 11/3

KTTC sports extra logo
By Nik Speliopoulos and Julian Mitchell
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –

Segment One Includes:

4 PIZM vs. 3 St. Paul Academy/Summit (Class A HSBS Championship)

4 St. Paul Academy/Summit vs. 3 SCLA (Class A HSGS Championship)

5 Mayo vs. 1 Stillwater (6A Round of 16)

2 Northfield vs. 1 Owatonna (5A Section 1 Championship)

Segment Two Includes:

2 Byron vs. 1 Kasson-Mantorville (4A Section 1 Championship)

2 Lourdes vs. 1 Stewartville (3A Section 1 Championship)

2 Dover-Eyota vs. 1 Caledonia (2A Section 1 Championship)

3 Kenyon-Wanamingo vs. 1 Fillmore Central (1A Section 1 Championship)

3 Spring Grove vs. 1 Kingsland (9-Man Section 1 Championship)

Section Three Includes:

3 Triton vs. 1 Maple River (2A Section 2 Championship)

Section 1 Volleyball Championship Preview (AAA-A)

KTTC Play of the Week (Adam Sellner, Lourdes Eagles)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

