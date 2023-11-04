Sports Extra 11/3
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –
Segment One Includes:
4 PIZM vs. 3 St. Paul Academy/Summit (Class A HSBS Championship)
4 St. Paul Academy/Summit vs. 3 SCLA (Class A HSGS Championship)
5 Mayo vs. 1 Stillwater (6A Round of 16)
2 Northfield vs. 1 Owatonna (5A Section 1 Championship)
Segment Two Includes:
2 Byron vs. 1 Kasson-Mantorville (4A Section 1 Championship)
2 Lourdes vs. 1 Stewartville (3A Section 1 Championship)
2 Dover-Eyota vs. 1 Caledonia (2A Section 1 Championship)
3 Kenyon-Wanamingo vs. 1 Fillmore Central (1A Section 1 Championship)
3 Spring Grove vs. 1 Kingsland (9-Man Section 1 Championship)
Section Three Includes:
3 Triton vs. 1 Maple River (2A Section 2 Championship)
Section 1 Volleyball Championship Preview (AAA-A)
KTTC Play of the Week (Adam Sellner, Lourdes Eagles)
