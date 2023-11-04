Rochester Salvation Army Toy & Joy Shop accepting applications

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Salvation Army’s annual Toy and Joy Shop is now taking applications for families who need some extra help this holiday season with fulfilling gift wishes.

During the Toy & Joy Shop, parents and guardians of children 16 and younger are guided through The Salvation Army’s display of all new gifts donated through the Walmart Angel Trees, Walmart’s online Spark Good toy registry and the Sharing Tree in the Apache Mall. Families are able to choose gifts for each child in their household with the help of dozens of community volunteers.

The Toy & Joy shop will be open Dec. 20-21.

To apply, click here.

To volunteer, click here.

The Salvation Army asks that all donations are submitted by Dec. 20.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.