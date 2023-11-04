Rochester hosts Mayo Clinic Conference on Brain Health and Dementia

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – For the first time since 2018, Mayo Clinic held its conference on Brain Health and Dementia in person Saturday.

The conference was held at the mayo civic center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event gave people in attendance the opportunity to hear from experts on ways to reduce dementia risks and updates about treatment of dementia.

Event Presenter and Volunteer Advocate with the Alzheimer’s Association Kanada Yazbek explained how the conference is a great opportunity for individuals that face these journeys to converse with one another to support each other.

“It gives us an opportunity to be around like-minded people, people that are on the same journey as myself and just to come together with different resources and hearing about hope and the future and different ways to keep ourselves healthy kind of during this journey if you will,” Yazbek said.

The conference was held in collaboration with AARP Minnesota and Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.