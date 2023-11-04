Pro-Palestinian demonstrators demonstrate in Rochester

By Charles Kelley
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered at the Olmsted County Government Center steps Saturday afternoon in solidarity with Washington D.C.’s march for Palestine.

The march is a response to ongoing war with Israel and Hamas. The demonstrators are asking the military aid to end in Israel, demanding a ceasefire and to allow needed humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“It is very important, especially as a Jewish woman and as someone whose ancestors have experience a genocide,” Anna Schmitz, Jewish Voice for Peace member, said. “We say never again, it doesn’t mean never again just for us. It means never again for anyone.”

Demonstrators marched from the Olmsted County Government Center to the Rochester Civic Center and back.

“If you think it doesn’t affect you, you’re wrong,” Schmitz said. “If affects you, it affects your neighbors, it affects your taxes; it does affect you even if you think it doesn’t.”

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boundless indoor playground
New indoor playground & recreation center opens in Rochester
Two people arrested in shooting at the Quarters Apartments
Two arrests made in SE Rochester shooting
Black Bear
Zollman Zoo’s Black Bear dies
Conner Bowman mugshot
Former Mayo Clinic doctor has lower bail request denied by judge in court hearing
DST or Standard Time
Daylight Saving or Standard Time?

Latest News

Toy & Joy Shop
Rochester Salvation Army Toy & Joy Shop accepting applications
KTTC Weekend News at 5
Pro-Palestine Rally
21st Annual Minnesota Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener event held in Lanesboro
21st Annual Minnesota Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener event held in Lanesboro
Rochester hosts Mayo Clinic Conference on Brain Health and Dementia
Rochester hosts Mayo Clinic Conference on Brain Health and Dementia