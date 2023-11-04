Pro-Palestinian demonstrators demonstrate in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered at the Olmsted County Government Center steps Saturday afternoon in solidarity with Washington D.C.’s march for Palestine.

The march is a response to ongoing war with Israel and Hamas. The demonstrators are asking the military aid to end in Israel, demanding a ceasefire and to allow needed humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“It is very important, especially as a Jewish woman and as someone whose ancestors have experience a genocide,” Anna Schmitz, Jewish Voice for Peace member, said. “We say never again, it doesn’t mean never again just for us. It means never again for anyone.”

Demonstrators marched from the Olmsted County Government Center to the Rochester Civic Center and back.

“If you think it doesn’t affect you, you’re wrong,” Schmitz said. “If affects you, it affects your neighbors, it affects your taxes; it does affect you even if you think it doesn’t.”

