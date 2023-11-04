Prime Time Health Advisors offers free advice for Medicare recipients

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –During this open enrollment season, Prime Time Health Advisors (PTHealth) offers free advice when choosing the right plan for your Medicare needs. Mitch Anderson appeared on Midwest Access Tuesday to help shed some light on Medicare plans. They offer free consultations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you have any questions about Medicare or any health plan you can call Mitch at (507) 252-1058.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.