Prime Time Health Advisors offers free advice for Medicare recipients

By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –During this open enrollment season, Prime Time Health Advisors (PTHealth) offers free advice when choosing the right plan for your Medicare needs. Mitch Anderson appeared on Midwest Access Tuesday to help shed some light on Medicare plans. They offer free consultations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you have any questions about Medicare or any health plan you can call Mitch at (507) 252-1058.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester man stabbed at Gates of Rochester Apartments
Rochester man stabbed at Gates of Rochester Apartments
Car Crash
Wabasha County crash sends two to hospital
Sig Sauer handgun
Gun stolen out of Rochester woman’s car
Conner Bowman mugshot
Former Mayo Clinic doctor has lower bail request denied by judge in court hearing
William Shillingford Mugshot
Kasson man pleads guilty to 2022 murder

Latest News

125 LIVE ACTIVE LIVING
125 LIVE Rochester
125 LIVE offering free tours and complementary guest passes
Grand Meadow School District has two referendum questions on the Nov. 7 ballot.
Grand Meadow School District seeking nearly $5M more from taxpayers
Winter Soup from Thai Pop
Did you know Thai Pop has a secret hideaway inside the restaurant?