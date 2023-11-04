Grand Meadow School District seeking nearly $5M more from taxpayers

GRAND MEADOW, Minn. (KTTC) – The school district is asking voters to approve two bond questions for building improvements totaling $4.9 million.

The first question seeks taxpayer support for updates to the current heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, along with the exterior resurfacing of the school’s unique dome structures.

These proposed projects come with a $2.3 million price tag.

The district says the additional tax impact to the owner of a $150,000 home would be $92.

The second question for Grand Meadow voters totals $2.6 million.

If passed, it would fund a building addition for career tech education and allow for the remodeling of the existing early learning space.

This proposed tax impact to the owner of a $150,000 home would be $102.

For the second question to move forward, voters must also approve the first referendum question.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 7.

