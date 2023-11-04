Four transported to hospital after possible carbon monoxide, chlorine leak at Rochester hotel

La Quinta hotel
La Quinta hotel(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham was evacuated Saturday due to concerns for a possible carbon monoxide or chlorine leak.

According to Rochester Police Department, crews responded to what was coded as a medical call at LaQuinta at 4353 Canal Pl SE. Dispatch received a report at 11:20 a.m. of people experiencing various symptoms after swimming in the pool. The building was evacuated for a possible chlorine or carbon monoxide leak.

RFD said four people were transported to the hospital for care. All with acute carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms.

RFD assisted with getting the patients into the ambulance for further treatment by Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service staff.

RFD crews investigated the pool area with monitors and noted that highly elevated carbon monoxide levels were present in the pool area. Gas utilities were secured to the building to prevent possible further production of carbon monoxide into the building. Minnesota Energy Resources was called in to verify the origin of the leak. Large positive pressure ventilation fans were used to rid the structure of the dangerous atmosphere.

KTTC reached out to La Quinta and staff said as of 2:00 p.m., people have returned to their rooms and workstations.

RFD said common symptoms of CO Poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion. It advises if someone suspects a carbon monoxide leak, to call 911.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boundless indoor playground
New indoor playground & recreation center opens in Rochester
Two people arrested in shooting at the Quarters Apartments
Two arrests made in SE Rochester shooting
Black Bear
Zollman Zoo’s Black Bear dies
Conner Bowman mugshot
Former Mayo Clinic doctor has lower bail request denied by judge in court hearing
DST or Standard Time
Daylight Saving or Standard Time?

Latest News

Black Bear
Zollman Zoo’s Black Bear dies
125 Active Living for Adults 18 and older
125 LIVE is offering a free tour and a complementary guest pass if you mention Midwest Access
Mayo Clinic Presents: An Evening with Michael Feinstein
‘Evening with Michael Feinstein’ to fill Mayo Civic Center with music Saturday evening
Grand Meadow School District seeking nearly $5M more from taxpayers