‘Evening with Michael Feinstein’ to fill Mayo Civic Center with music Saturday evening

Mayo Clinic Presents: An Evening with Michael Feinstein
Mayo Clinic Presents: An Evening with Michael Feinstein(Mayo Clinic Connect)
By Caitlin Alexander
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday will bring a chance to take in some beautiful music and learn how music can connect caregivers and patients.

Mayo Clinic Presents: An Evening with Michael Feinstein” will take place Saturday evening from 6 to 8 at Presentation Hall at Mayo Civic Center.

According to Mayo Clinic, Feinstein is the founder and ambassador of the Great American Songbook Foundation.

After his performance, there will be a panel discussion about how music can connect caregivers, persons living with dementia, and all of us.

The event is free.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boundless indoor playground
New indoor playground & recreation center opens in Rochester
Two people arrested in shooting at the Quarters Apartments
Two arrests made in SE Rochester shooting
Conner Bowman mugshot
Former Mayo Clinic doctor has lower bail request denied by judge in court hearing
Car Crash
Wabasha County crash sends two to hospital
DST or Standard Time
Daylight Saving or Standard Time?

Latest News

125 Active Living for Adults 18 and older
125 LIVE is offering a free tour and a complementary guest pass if you mention Midwest Access
Grand Meadow School District seeking nearly $5M more from taxpayers
Grand Meadow School District has two referendum questions on the Nov. 7 ballot.
Grand Meadow School District seeking nearly $5 million more from taxpayers
Medicare Health Plan Advice
Prime Time Health Advisors offers free advice for Medicare recipients