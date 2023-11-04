‘Evening with Michael Feinstein’ to fill Mayo Civic Center with music Saturday evening
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday will bring a chance to take in some beautiful music and learn how music can connect caregivers and patients.
“Mayo Clinic Presents: An Evening with Michael Feinstein” will take place Saturday evening from 6 to 8 at Presentation Hall at Mayo Civic Center.
According to Mayo Clinic, Feinstein is the founder and ambassador of the Great American Songbook Foundation.
After his performance, there will be a panel discussion about how music can connect caregivers, persons living with dementia, and all of us.
The event is free.
