Did you know Thai Pop has a secret hideaway inside the restaurant?

By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The owners of Thai Pop revealed on Midwest Access that there is a secret hideaway inside their restaurant. Thai Pop has been a pop-up and micro-Thai-restaurant in Rochester since 2014 and now is a full-service restaurant serving Thai cuisine. Owner Annie and Ryan Balow prepared a delicious soup on Midwest Access Friday and discuss the secret password to get into the hideaway.

