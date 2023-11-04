Christmas light decorating contest in Red Wing

By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Calling all Red Wing residents. Now you can show your Christmas spirit by competing in the Red Wing Parade of Lights contest.

Registration is free and the deadline to register is November 15.

Red wing Parade of Lights Committee will judge businesses and homes between December 1 through 5. Winners will be announced on Red Wing Parade of Lights Facebook and Instagram pages December 6th. Winners will receive a cash prize of $50 each for the following categories:

- Best use of lights

- Most entertaining

- Most creative

- Judge’s choice

The public will vote throughout December on a business or home to win People’s Choice Grand Champion! Winner will be announced January 1st. Winner receive $150 cash.

If you would like to register you can click here.

