Christmas light decorating contest in Red Wing

Registration is free and the deadline to register is November 15.

Red wing Parade of Lights Committee will judge businesses and homes between December 1 through 5. Winners will be announced on Red Wing Parade of Lights Facebook and Instagram pages December 6th. Winners will receive a cash prize of $50 each for the following categories:

- Best use of lights

- Most entertaining

- Most creative

- Judge’s choice

The public will vote throughout December on a business or home to win People’s Choice Grand Champion! Winner will be announced January 1st. Winner receive $150 cash.

