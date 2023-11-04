Beautiful weekend; Up and down temps next week

Highs in the 50s this weekend
By Nick Jansen
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We are looking at a beautiful November weekend ahead of us. High temperatures are expected to be above seasonal averages on both Saturday and Sunday.

Today's forecast
Today's forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower 50s with sunny skies. Wind will be light out of the southwest around 5-10 mph.

Tonight's forecast
Tonight's forecast(KTTC)

Overnight lows will be in the middle 40s with increasing clouds. Wind will start to pick up throughout the overnight hours. Wind Saturday night will be around 5-15 mph with strong wind to follow on Sunday.

Sunday's forecast
Sunday's forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures on Sunday will be even warmer than Saturday! Highs will be in the middle 50s and even lower 60s in some spots. Clouds will move in throughout the day. Mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout the daytime hours.

Daylight saving time
Daylight saving time(KTTC)

Don’t forget to set those clocks back 1 hour as you had to bed Saturday night! Our sunsets will now be before 5 p.m. through the rest of the year.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures will stay in the middle 50s on Monday with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances return to the region late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will drop back into the middle 40s by late next week. Long-term temperature trends do suggest that highs will return to the upper 40s and lower 50s by the following week.

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boundless indoor playground
New indoor playground & recreation center opens in Rochester
Two people arrested in shooting at the Quarters Apartments
Two arrests made in SE Rochester shooting
Conner Bowman mugshot
Former Mayo Clinic doctor has lower bail request denied by judge in court hearing
Car Crash
Wabasha County crash sends two to hospital
DST or Standard Time
Daylight Saving or Standard Time?

Latest News

KTTC News at 6
KTTC WX - DST ends this weekend
KTTC News at 5
KTTC WX - DST or Standard Time
Daylight Saving Time
Daylight saving time ends; Seasonal temperatures ahead
The weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:00 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Mild temperatures this weekend with some sunshine and isolated showers