Beautiful weekend; Up and down temps next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We are looking at a beautiful November weekend ahead of us. High temperatures are expected to be above seasonal averages on both Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower 50s with sunny skies. Wind will be light out of the southwest around 5-10 mph.

Overnight lows will be in the middle 40s with increasing clouds. Wind will start to pick up throughout the overnight hours. Wind Saturday night will be around 5-15 mph with strong wind to follow on Sunday.

Temperatures on Sunday will be even warmer than Saturday! Highs will be in the middle 50s and even lower 60s in some spots. Clouds will move in throughout the day. Mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout the daytime hours.

Don’t forget to set those clocks back 1 hour as you had to bed Saturday night! Our sunsets will now be before 5 p.m. through the rest of the year.

High temperatures will stay in the middle 50s on Monday with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances return to the region late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will drop back into the middle 40s by late next week. Long-term temperature trends do suggest that highs will return to the upper 40s and lower 50s by the following week.

