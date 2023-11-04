21st Annual Minnesota Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener event held in Lanesboro

LANESBORO, Minn. (KTTC) – Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center hosted the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener Saturday morning in Lanesboro.

Hunters from Lanesboro and the surrounding communities headed to their stands at around 6 a.m.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was there with other members of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Governor Walz said he was happy to see the hunters talked about what having the hunt there means for Lanesboro.

“It matters a lot because conservation, preservation of the land, traditions like hunting but it’s really encouraging to me to see the economic impact of this,” Walz said. “A community like Lanesboro that was one of the first that embraced the idea of trails and changing their economy, now embracing more of the outdoor activities. It’s encouraging to me, it’s exciting to see businesses full on a Friday night in downtown Lanesboro, folks spending some money in the community, just really what we want to see.”

The event has been held for the past 21 years to celebrate the tradition of deer hunting in the state of Minnesota. the hunt ended with a breakfast for everyone in attendance.

