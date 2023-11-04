$16.2 million referendum ask for improvements to Wabasha-Kellogg Schools

Wabasha-Kellogg school leaders are asking for an additional $16.2 million from district taxpayers.(Wabasha-Kellogg Schools)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – Wabasha-Kellogg school leaders are asking for an additional $16.2 million from district taxpayers.

Voters will find a single referendum question on Tuesday’s ballot.

That question includes proposed projects in six areas: updates and replacements to current building infrastructure and systems, improvements to the present career and technical education labs, renovations to the existing high school science rooms, construction of a secure main building entrance, updates to restrooms, and renovations to high school classrooms and the school’s media center.

These projects would result in an additional $94 on the tax roll for the owner of a $150,000 home. That’s less than $8 more a month.

Wabasha-Kellogg school leaders said now is the ideal time for the community to make these financial investments, stating there will be a reduction in school debt payments in 2024 and again in 2031. They explained that will lessen the tax increase of the proposed bond referendum.

