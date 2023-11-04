125 LIVE offering free tours and complementary guest passes

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –125 LIVE is a social and fitness facility for anyone 18 years and older. They offer a variety of physical, social and intellectual opportunities to engage the community. Through extensive programming, fitness amenities, gathering spaces, and personal health resources, 125 LIVE provides opportunities for all adults with classes in everything from pottery to pickleball.

125 LIVE Community Manager Cheryl Thode came by our studio at Midwest Access to discuss how viewers can receive complementary tours and passes to the facility by mentioning Midwest Access.

If you would like more information, you can visit its website here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.