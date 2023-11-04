125 LIVE offering free tours and complementary guest passes

125 LIVE Rochester
125 LIVE Rochester(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –125 LIVE is a social and fitness facility for anyone 18 years and older. They offer a variety of physical, social and intellectual opportunities to engage the community. Through extensive programming, fitness amenities, gathering spaces, and personal health resources, 125 LIVE provides opportunities for all adults with classes in everything from pottery to pickleball.

125 LIVE Community Manager Cheryl Thode came by our studio at Midwest Access to discuss how viewers can receive complementary tours and passes to the facility by mentioning Midwest Access.

If you would like more information, you can visit its website here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester man stabbed at Gates of Rochester Apartments
Rochester man stabbed at Gates of Rochester Apartments
Car Crash
Wabasha County crash sends two to hospital
Sig Sauer handgun
Gun stolen out of Rochester woman’s car
Conner Bowman mugshot
Former Mayo Clinic doctor has lower bail request denied by judge in court hearing
William Shillingford Mugshot
Kasson man pleads guilty to 2022 murder

Latest News

Grand Meadow School District has two referendum questions on the Nov. 7 ballot.
Grand Meadow School District seeking nearly $5M more from taxpayers
Medicare Health Plan Advice
Prime Time Health Advisors offers free advice for Medicare recipients
Winter Soup from Thai Pop
Did you know Thai Pop has a secret hideaway inside the restaurant?
Prime Time Health Advisors Open Enrollment