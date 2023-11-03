Zumbro Ridge Estates receives grant for food shelf items

By Matt Rineer
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester neighborhood is getting a grant of $1,000 courtesy of Walmart.

Zumbro Ridge Estates is an affordable resident-owned community. Estate managers are using the money earned from the grant in order to restock the community’s food shelf with nonperishable food items.

According to Zumbro Ridge, the food provided by Walmart’s grant will go a long way in supporting its residents, many of whom are at 80% or below the median income.

“And we have different people that bring in a bag here and there, but you’ve got to understand, a family might need to come in and take three bags out, because they are not going to be able to feed their kids otherwise,” Zumbro Ridge Estates Operations Manager Allie Lechner said. “So, it means the world and we thank Walmart very much.”

The community’s food shelf also gets weekly donations from Trader Joe’s, as well as a local church, which wishes to remain anonymous.

