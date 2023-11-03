Warming trend continues with stray rain chances next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The sun made a pleasant surprise this afternoon after some mostly cloudy skies moved off into western Wisconsin. The sunshine allowed our temperatures to warm up into the mid to upper 40s in Rochester. The high temperature was 48 degrees, just one-degree shy of the normal for November 2nd. Cloud coverage will build in through the overnight hours and tomorrow morning. The overnight low will be around 32 degrees here in Olmsted County, while many other counties will be in the mid to low 30s.

Tonight (KTTC)

Friday’s forecast calls for some cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day. The high will be right on par with the average, which is 48 degrees. The warming trend will continue to early next week with high temperatures having the potential to make it into the low 50s. Cloud coverage will play a key factor if the highs on Sunday and Monday will be slightly above average.

Temperature Trend (KTTC)

Stray rain chances continue throughout the weekend until Tuesday. This weekend don’t forget to set your clocks back! We are on track to gain an hour of sleep Saturday night into Sunday. The sun will also start to set an hour earlier starting around 5 p.m. on November 5th.

Daylight Saving Ends (KTTC)

Have a great week!

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

