Two arrests made in SE Rochester shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police say two people are in custody in the shooting one week ago at the Quarters Apartments in southeast Rochester.

Police say Aaron Caradine,18, of Rochester fired a shot in the parking lot. The bullet went through the windshield of another vehicle, hitting a 20-year-old woman in the face. Police say the woman’s eye was hit but she is expected to survive the shooting.

The driver of that vehicle, Daniel Young, 21, of Stewartville returned fire, but didn’t hurt anyone.

Both men are facing charges of 2nd degree assault, drive by shooting and reckless discharge of a firearm.

The shooting happened just before midnight on Friday, October 27 at the Quarters Apartments on 21st Avenue southeast.

Police say the first shot was actually fired inside when a party got out of hand. Police say no one has been arrested for that yet, but additional arrests are possible.

