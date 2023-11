Twisted Barrel Wood Fired Pizza

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Twisted Barrel Wood Fired is a family-owned business crazy about pizza!

Every pizza is made to order and cooked in under two minutes.

Crispy, chewy and delicious every time!

Derrick, the owner, says, " I’ve loved Pizza my whole life. It started out with simple pizzas as a kid, and as I grew older I got more adventurous. Then I discovered wood fired pizzas.”

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.