Spring Grove voters have $16M decision to make on Nov. 7

By Brock Bergey
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRING GROVE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Houston County community is seeking additional support from its taxpayers to the tune of $16 million.

Spring Grove voters will find two questions on the November 7 ballot. Both involve proposed improvements to the school district’s current building, which houses all grades.

The first question is the big one. It carries a $12.195 million price tag.

School leaders say that money would be used for six project areas: updates to old building systems, window and roof replacements, expanded kitchen and cafeteria spaces, additional art room space, updates to the high school woodshop and renovations to restrooms and locker rooms.

If approved, the owner of a $150,000 home would see a $366 increase in property taxes, which equates to about $30 per month.

Spring Grove’s second question is less complicated and less expensive.

The $4.1 million issue would cover costs to build a new career and technical education lab in the school’s existing courtyard.

The impact of this proposed project for the owner of a $150,000 home would add another $62 in property taxes, which is a little more than $5 per month.

In April, Spring Grove school leaders conducted a community survey seeking public feedback on potential facility improvement projects.

The results showed strong support for building system updates, along with window and roof replacement projects. There was less backing for the other proposed projects, especially from district residents without children attending Spring Grove Schools.

Pre-K through 12 enrollment is about 345 students.

Learn more about Spring Grove Schools’ bond vote here: https://www.springgrove.k12.mn.us/page/5231.

